Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 Djurgarden 2 Atvidabergs FF 0 Helsingborg 2 Syrianska FC 2 Brommapojkarna 1 Haecken 0 IFK Norrkoping 0 Malmo 2 Mjallby AIF 2 Elfsborg Boras 2 Saturday, September 21 Kalmar 0 Gefle 0 Friday, September 20 Osters IF 0 Halmstad 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 24 14 6 4 45 26 48 ------------------------- 2 Helsingborg 24 13 6 5 53 27 45 3 IFK Gothenburg 23 13 5 5 38 23 44 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 23 12 6 5 37 23 42 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 24 10 8 6 43 29 38 6 Kalmar 24 9 10 5 24 19 37 7 Mjallby AIF 24 9 6 9 41 38 33 8 Atvidabergs FF 24 9 5 10 29 28 32 9 IFK Norrkoping 24 9 5 10 38 39 32 10 Djurgarden 24 9 5 10 26 37 32 11 Haecken 24 8 4 12 28 36 28 12 Gefle 24 5 11 8 26 35 26 13 OEsters IF 24 6 7 11 22 33 25 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 24 5 9 10 21 32 24 ------------------------- 15 Brommapojkarna 24 6 6 12 27 43 24 16 Syrianska FC 24 2 5 17 19 49 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 23 IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)