Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 22
Djurgarden 2 Atvidabergs FF 0
Helsingborg 2 Syrianska FC 2
Brommapojkarna 1 Haecken 0
IFK Norrkoping 0 Malmo 2
Mjallby AIF 2 Elfsborg Boras 2
Saturday, September 21
Kalmar 0 Gefle 0
Friday, September 20
Osters IF 0 Halmstad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 24 14 6 4 45 26 48
-------------------------
2 Helsingborg 24 13 6 5 53 27 45
3 IFK Gothenburg 23 13 5 5 38 23 44
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 23 12 6 5 37 23 42
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 24 10 8 6 43 29 38
6 Kalmar 24 9 10 5 24 19 37
7 Mjallby AIF 24 9 6 9 41 38 33
8 Atvidabergs FF 24 9 5 10 29 28 32
9 IFK Norrkoping 24 9 5 10 38 39 32
10 Djurgarden 24 9 5 10 26 37 32
11 Haecken 24 8 4 12 28 36 28
12 Gefle 24 5 11 8 26 35 26
13 OEsters IF 24 6 7 11 22 33 25
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 24 5 9 10 21 32 24
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 24 6 6 12 27 43 24
16 Syrianska FC 24 2 5 17 19 49 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 23
IFK Gothenburg v AIK Stockholm (1705)