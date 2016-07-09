MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 9 Haecken 4 Hammarby 2 Djurgarden 0 IFK Norrkoping 1 Gefle 1 Falkenbergs FF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 12 9 0 3 27 11 27 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 13 8 3 2 27 13 27 3 Orebro 12 7 2 3 25 18 23 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 12 6 4 2 19 15 22 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 12 6 3 3 23 18 21 6 Haecken 13 6 1 6 27 20 19 7 GIF Sundsvall 12 5 4 3 20 15 19 8 Elfsborg Boras 12 5 2 5 21 15 17 9 Kalmar 12 4 4 4 18 18 16 10 Djurgarden 13 5 0 8 18 19 15 11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 12 3 6 3 14 16 15 12 Helsingborg 12 4 3 5 16 25 15 13 OEstersunds FK 12 4 3 5 12 22 15 ------------------------- 14 Hammarby 13 3 4 6 23 26 13 ------------------------- 15 Falkenbergs FF 13 2 1 10 13 30 7 16 Gefle 13 1 2 10 9 31 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 10 IFK Gothenburg v GIF Sundsvall (1300) Ostersunds FK v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1300) Helsingborg v Elfsborg Boras (1530) Kalmar v AIK Stockholm (1530) Monday, July 11 Malmo v Orebro (1700)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.