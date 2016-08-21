Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Falkenbergs FF 1 Gefle 1 Hammarby 2 IFK Gothenburg 0 Orebro 0 AIK Stockholm 2 Saturday, August 20 Helsingborg 0 Kalmar 1 Ostersunds FK 1 Djurgarden 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 19 12 5 2 40 19 41 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 18 12 3 3 36 14 39 3 AIK Stockholm 19 10 6 3 30 20 36 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 19 9 5 5 34 27 32 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 19 9 3 7 30 28 30 6 Haecken 19 8 3 8 35 27 27 7 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 33 25 26 8 OEstersunds FK 18 7 5 6 22 28 26 9 Kalmar 19 6 7 6 27 28 25 10 Hammarby 19 6 6 7 32 33 24 11 GIF Sundsvall 18 6 5 7 25 28 23 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 17 5 7 5 22 20 22 13 Djurgarden 19 6 1 12 25 29 19 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 19 5 4 10 24 38 19 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 19 3 4 12 17 40 13 16 Falkenbergs FF 19 2 3 14 18 46 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 22 Elfsborg Boras v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Malmo v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)