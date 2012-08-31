Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 31
Haecken 5 Atvidabergs FF 2
Orebro 2 Djurgarden 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 20 13 2 5 35 20 41
-------------------------
2 Haecken 21 12 3 6 48 27 39
3 Malmo 20 11 5 4 35 24 38
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 20 10 6 4 25 18 36
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 21 7 11 3 29 24 32
6 Helsingborg 20 8 7 5 31 24 31
7 IFK Norrkoping 20 8 6 6 28 33 30
8 Atvidabergs FF 21 7 7 7 40 35 28
9 Kalmar 20 7 5 8 26 31 26
10 GIF Sundsvall 20 6 6 8 24 24 24
11 IFK Gothenburg 20 5 9 6 25 30 24
12 Syrianska FC 20 7 3 10 21 29 24
13 Mjallby AIF 20 5 8 7 22 28 23
-------------------------
14 Gefle 20 4 7 9 16 27 19
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 20 1 8 11 16 29 11
16 Orebro 21 2 5 14 19 37 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 1
Malmo v Mjallby AIF (1400)
Sunday, September 2
AIK Stockholm v Helsingborg (1300)
GAIS Gothenborg v Kalmar (1300)
GIF Sundsvall v IFK Gothenburg (1530)
Elfsborg Boras v Syrianska FC (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v Gefle (1530)