Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 31
Djurgarden 1 Haecken 0
IFK Gothenburg 2 Elfsborg Boras 2
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 AIK Stockholm 0
Orebro 1 Ostersunds FK 5
Sunday, October 30
Falkenbergs FF 1 Helsingborg 4
Gefle 1 Malmo 0
Hammarby 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Kalmar 2 GIF Sundsvall 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Malmo 29 20 3 6 57 26 63
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 29 16 9 4 49 25 57
3 IFK Norrkoping 29 17 6 6 56 36 57
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 29 14 8 7 55 44 50
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 29 12 9 8 56 37 45
6 Kalmar 29 12 8 9 44 37 44
7 OEstersunds FK 29 12 6 11 42 42 42
8 Orebro 29 11 8 10 47 49 41
9 Djurgarden 29 13 1 15 43 45 40
10 Hammarby 29 10 9 10 46 46 39
11 Haecken 29 10 7 12 51 45 37
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 29 8 11 10 32 37 35
13 GIF Sundsvall 29 7 9 13 36 49 30
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 29 7 5 17 32 52 26
-------------------------
15 Gefle 29 5 9 15 30 54 24
R16 Falkenbergs FF 29 2 4 23 25 77 10
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation