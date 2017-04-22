April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 AIK Stockholm 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
2 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
3 Orebro 4 2 1 1 6 7 7
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 4 2 0 2 9 6 6
-------------------------
5 IK Sirius 3 2 0 1 4 2 6
6 IFK Gothenburg 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
7 Haecken 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
8 Djurgarden 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
9 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 AIK Stockholm 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
11 Halmstad 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
12 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
13 OEstersunds FK 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
16 Kalmar 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Haecken v IFK Norrkoping (1300)
Hammarby v GIF Sundsvall (1300)
AFC Eskilstuna v Halmstad (1530)
Ostersunds FK v IFK Gothenburg (1530)
Monday, April 24
IK Sirius v Kalmar (1700)
Malmo v Djurgarden (1700)