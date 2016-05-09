May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 9
GIF Sundsvall 2 Falkenbergs FF 1
IFK Gothenburg 2 Djurgarden 1
Orebro 3 Hammarby 2
Sunday, May 8
Haecken 2 AIK Stockholm 3
Helsingborg 2 Malmo 1
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Norrkoping 2
Saturday, May 7
Elfsborg Boras 2 Gefle 0
Ostersunds FK 1 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 8 6 0 2 20 9 18
-------------------------
2 Malmo 8 5 0 3 15 8 15
3 GIF Sundsvall 8 4 3 1 12 8 15
-------------------------
4 Orebro 8 5 0 3 18 16 15
-------------------------
5 IFK Gothenburg 8 4 2 2 17 13 14
6 Helsingborg 8 4 1 3 13 17 13
7 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 0 4 15 10 12
8 Djurgarden 8 4 0 4 14 10 12
9 AIK Stockholm 8 3 3 2 13 13 12
10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 8 8 12
11 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 8 12 11
12 Hammarby 8 2 3 3 15 15 9
13 Kalmar 8 2 2 4 11 15 8
-------------------------
14 Haecken 8 2 0 6 12 14 6
-------------------------
15 Gefle 8 1 2 5 7 19 5
16 Falkenbergs FF 8 1 1 6 7 18 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation