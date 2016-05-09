May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 9 GIF Sundsvall 2 Falkenbergs FF 1 IFK Gothenburg 2 Djurgarden 1 Orebro 3 Hammarby 2 Sunday, May 8 Haecken 2 AIK Stockholm 3 Helsingborg 2 Malmo 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 IFK Norrkoping 2 Saturday, May 7 Elfsborg Boras 2 Gefle 0 Ostersunds FK 1 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 8 6 0 2 20 9 18 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 8 5 0 3 15 8 15 3 GIF Sundsvall 8 4 3 1 12 8 15 ------------------------- 4 Orebro 8 5 0 3 18 16 15 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 8 4 2 2 17 13 14 6 Helsingborg 8 4 1 3 13 17 13 7 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 0 4 15 10 12 8 Djurgarden 8 4 0 4 14 10 12 9 AIK Stockholm 8 3 3 2 13 13 12 10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 8 3 3 2 8 8 12 11 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 8 12 11 12 Hammarby 8 2 3 3 15 15 9 13 Kalmar 8 2 2 4 11 15 8 ------------------------- 14 Haecken 8 2 0 6 12 14 6 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 8 1 2 5 7 19 5 16 Falkenbergs FF 8 1 1 6 7 18 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation