July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 29
Djurgarden 0 Elfsborg Boras 0
Kalmar 1 GIF Sundsvall 1
Mjallby AIF 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Saturday, July 28
Gefle 0 Malmo 2
Helsingborg 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Friday, July 27
Atvidabergs FF 1 Orebro 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 17 11 2 4 27 14 35
-------------------------
2 Malmo 17 10 4 3 32 20 34
3 AIK Stockholm 17 8 6 3 20 16 30
-------------------------
4 Helsingborg 17 7 7 3 22 17 28
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 17 8 4 5 26 30 28
6 Haecken 16 8 2 6 34 21 26
7 Atvidabergs FF 17 7 4 6 33 25 25
8 GIF Sundsvall 17 5 6 6 22 21 21
9 Djurgarden 17 3 11 3 21 21 20
10 Mjallby AIF 17 4 8 5 19 22 20
11 Kalmar 17 5 5 7 19 23 20
12 IFK Gothenburg 16 3 8 5 20 25 17
13 Syrianska FC 16 5 2 9 16 26 17
-------------------------
14 Gefle 17 3 7 7 14 24 16
-------------------------
15 Orebro 17 2 5 10 16 28 11
16 GAIS Gothenborg 16 1 7 8 13 21 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 30
Haecken v GAIS Gothenborg (1705)