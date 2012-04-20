April 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 20
Mjallby AIF 4 Djurgarden 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atvidabergs FF 4 3 0 1 12 7 9
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
3 AIK Stockholm 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
-------------------------
4 Mjallby AIF 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
-------------------------
5 Haecken 4 2 1 1 10 5 7
6 IFK Norrkoping 4 2 1 1 5 5 7
7 Malmo 4 2 1 1 5 7 7
8 Kalmar 4 2 0 2 5 5 6
9 Helsingborg 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
10 GIF Sundsvall 4 1 1 2 6 4 4
11 Djurgarden 5 1 1 3 7 9 4
12 Syrianska FC 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
13 Orebro 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
-------------------------
14 GAIS Gothenborg 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
-------------------------
15 IFK Gothenburg 4 0 2 2 5 7 2
16 Gefle 4 0 2 2 3 9 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 21
Ãtvidabergs FF v Helsingborg (1200)
Kalmar v Gefle (1400)
Sunday, April 22
GAIS Gothenborg v IFK Norrkoping (1300)
AIK Stockholm v GIF Sundsvall (1530)
Monday, April 23
Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Malmo v Syrianska FC (1700)
Orebro v Elfsborg Boras (1705)