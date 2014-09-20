Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Falkenbergs FF 1 Orebro 3
Brommapojkarna 1 Haecken 5
Friday, September 19
IFK Gothenburg 4 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 23 14 7 2 46 23 49
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 23 13 5 5 47 34 44
3 Elfsborg Boras 23 12 6 5 34 22 42
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 24 10 11 3 41 24 41
-------------------------
5 Haecken 24 11 7 6 47 30 40
6 Orebro 24 9 7 8 36 34 34
7 Kalmar 23 9 7 7 29 30 34
8 Djurgarden 23 8 9 6 38 25 33
9 Atvidabergs FF 23 8 6 9 26 35 30
10 Helsingborg 23 7 8 8 30 33 29
11 Halmstad 23 7 6 10 31 40 27
12 Gefle 24 6 8 10 27 32 26
13 IFK Norrkoping 23 6 6 11 27 42 24
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 24 6 5 13 28 40 23
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 23 6 4 13 24 37 22
16 Brommapojkarna 24 1 6 17 26 56 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
AIK Stockholm v Halmstad (1300)
Kalmar v Djurgarden (1300)
Mjallby AIF v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
Malmo v Helsingborg (1530)
Monday, September 22
Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)