Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 18
Haecken 1 Helsingborg 1
Djurgarden 4 Mjallby AIF 0
IFK Norrkoping 1 Halmstad 2
Sunday, August 17
Falkenbergs FF 3 Atvidabergs FF 0
Elfsborg Boras 2 Kalmar 0
IFK Gothenburg 3 Brommapojkarna 0
Orebro 4 AIK Stockholm 2
Saturday, August 16
Gefle 0 Malmo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 20 13 6 1 40 18 45
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 20 11 5 4 41 29 38
3 Elfsborg Boras 20 11 4 5 32 21 37
-------------------------
4 Haecken 20 10 5 5 38 24 35
-------------------------
5 IFK Gothenburg 20 7 10 3 33 23 31
6 Kalmar 20 8 7 5 27 25 31
7 Djurgarden 20 6 9 5 32 24 27
8 Atvidabergs FF 20 6 6 8 23 33 24
9 Gefle 20 5 8 7 23 24 23
10 Helsingborg 20 5 8 7 24 27 23
11 Falkenbergs FF 20 6 5 9 25 31 23
12 Halmstad 20 6 5 9 25 36 23
13 Orebro 20 5 7 8 26 31 22
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 20 5 6 9 22 34 21
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 20 5 3 12 20 33 18
16 Brommapojkarna 20 1 6 13 23 41 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation