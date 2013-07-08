July 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 8
Helsingborg 1 IFK Gothenburg 1
Sunday, July 7
AIK Stockholm 2 Haecken 0
Malmo 3 Gefle 1
Syrianska FC 1 Halmstad 2
Saturday, July 6
Brommapojkarna 0 Kalmar 1
Elfsborg Boras 0 Atvidabergs FF 1
Mjallby AIF 1 Osters IF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 15 8 5 2 22 12 29
-------------------------
2 Malmo 15 8 5 2 27 18 29
3 Helsingborg 14 8 4 2 31 11 28
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 15 7 5 3 27 13 26
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 15 7 5 3 24 15 26
6 Atvidabergs FF 15 8 2 5 21 13 26
7 Kalmar 15 6 6 3 18 12 24
8 Mjallby AIF 15 6 3 6 26 23 21
9 Haecken 15 6 2 7 19 22 20
10 IFK Norrkoping 14 5 3 6 20 22 18
11 Djurgarden 14 4 4 6 11 23 16
12 OEsters IF 15 3 4 8 13 21 13
13 Gefle 15 2 7 6 15 24 13
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 14 2 6 6 12 21 12
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 15 2 4 9 14 33 10
16 Syrianska FC 15 2 3 10 12 29 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation