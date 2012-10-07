Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
AIK Stockholm 0 Gefle 1
GAIS Gothenborg 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Kalmar 2 Djurgarden 2
Mjallby AIF 0 Helsingborg 2
Orebro 2 GIF Sundsvall 2
Saturday, October 6
Atvidabergs FF 1 IFK Gothenburg 2
Haecken 5 Syrianska FC 1
Friday, October 5
Malmo 2 IFK Norrkoping 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 26 16 4 6 41 24 52
-------------------------
2 Haecken 26 15 5 6 61 31 50
3 Malmo 26 14 7 5 43 28 49
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 26 13 8 5 36 25 47
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 26 11 9 6 44 29 42
6 IFK Norrkoping 26 11 7 8 40 41 40
7 IFK Gothenburg 26 8 12 6 35 37 36
8 Kalmar 26 9 7 10 33 37 34
9 Djurgarden 26 7 12 7 32 35 33
10 Mjallby AIF 26 8 9 9 29 32 33
11 Gefle 26 8 8 10 20 29 32
12 Atvidabergs FF 26 8 7 11 43 44 31
13 Syrianska FC 26 8 4 14 29 42 28
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall 26 6 9 11 31 37 27
-------------------------
15 Orebro 26 3 7 16 25 44 16
R16 GAIS Gothenborg 26 1 9 16 21 48 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation