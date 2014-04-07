April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 7
IFK Gothenburg 0 Malmo 3
Kalmar 2 Atvidabergs FF 2
Sunday, April 6
Djurgarden 3 Halmstad 0
Gefle 1 AIK Stockholm 2
IFK Norrkoping 2 Helsingborg 0
Saturday, April 5
Falkenbergs FF 1 Brommapojkarna 0
Friday, April 4
Elfsborg Boras 3 Haecken 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
-------------------------
2 Atvidabergs FF 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
2 Kalmar 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
6 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
7 Haecken 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 AIK Stockholm 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Falkenbergs FF 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
12 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Gefle 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
-------------------------
14 Brommapojkarna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
-------------------------
15 Helsingborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
16 Halmstad 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation