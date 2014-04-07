April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 7 IFK Gothenburg 0 Malmo 3 Kalmar 2 Atvidabergs FF 2 Sunday, April 6 Djurgarden 3 Halmstad 0 Gefle 1 AIK Stockholm 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 Helsingborg 0 Saturday, April 5 Falkenbergs FF 1 Brommapojkarna 0 Friday, April 4 Elfsborg Boras 3 Haecken 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Atvidabergs FF 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 2 Kalmar 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 6 Orebro 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 7 Haecken 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 AIK Stockholm 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Falkenbergs FF 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 12 Mjallby AIF 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 13 Gefle 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 ------------------------- 14 Brommapojkarna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 ------------------------- 15 Helsingborg 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 16 Halmstad 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation