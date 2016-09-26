Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 26
Falkenbergs FF 0 Hammarby 2
GIF Sundsvall 0 Haecken 0
IFK Gothenburg 2 Ostersunds FK 0
IFK Norrkoping 1 Djurgarden 3
Orebro 2 Gefle 2
Sunday, September 25
Elfsborg Boras 2 AIK Stockholm 2
Malmo 2 Helsingborg 0
Saturday, September 24
Jonkopings Sodra IF 0 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 24 17 3 4 48 19 54
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 24 16 5 3 51 24 53
3 AIK Stockholm 24 13 8 3 39 23 47
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 24 12 6 6 44 34 42
-------------------------
5 Haecken 24 10 6 8 45 34 36
6 Orebro 24 10 6 8 41 39 36
7 Kalmar 24 9 8 7 34 30 35
8 Elfsborg Boras 24 9 7 8 45 30 34
9 Hammarby 24 8 8 8 38 37 32
10 OEstersunds FK 24 9 5 10 28 37 32
11 Djurgarden 24 10 1 13 35 36 31
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 24 7 7 10 26 34 28
13 GIF Sundsvall 24 6 7 11 30 41 25
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 24 6 4 14 27 47 22
-------------------------
15 Gefle 24 3 6 15 22 48 15
16 Falkenbergs FF 24 2 3 19 21 61 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation