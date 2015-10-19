Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 19
Haecken 3 GIF Sundsvall 1
Djurgarden 2 IFK Gothenburg 2
Gefle 2 Orebro 2
Elfsborg Boras 3 IFK Norrkoping 2
Sunday, October 18
Falkenbergs FF 6 Atvidabergs FF 0
Halmstad 0 AIK Stockholm 1
Hammarby 1 Helsingborg 4
Saturday, October 17
Malmo 3 Kalmar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 28 18 6 4 55 32 60
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 28 18 6 4 52 31 60
3 IFK Gothenburg 28 17 8 3 48 19 59
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 28 15 7 6 53 35 52
-------------------------
5 Malmo 28 14 9 5 53 32 51
6 Djurgarden 28 12 9 7 46 35 45
7 Haecken 28 11 6 11 38 36 39
8 Helsingborg 28 11 4 13 41 41 37
9 Hammarby 28 8 9 11 34 36 33
10 Gefle 28 9 6 13 32 46 33
11 Orebro 28 8 9 11 32 47 33
12 GIF Sundsvall 28 8 5 15 30 47 29
13 Kalmar 28 7 6 15 26 39 27
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 28 7 4 17 36 50 25
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad 28 3 9 16 18 40 18
R16 Atvidabergs FF 28 2 9 17 22 50 15
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation