May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 10
IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 7 5 1 1 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 4 0 13 7 16
3 Malmo 7 4 3 0 10 4 15
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 7 4 2 1 11 5 14
-------------------------
5 Mjallby AIF 7 4 0 3 12 9 12
6 Kalmar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10
7 Haecken 7 3 1 3 9 9 10
8 IFK Norrkoping 8 3 1 4 12 15 10
9 AIK Stockholm 7 2 3 2 10 9 9
10 Atvidabergs FF 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
11 OEsters IF 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
12 Halmstad 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
13 Gefle 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 7 2 1 4 4 8 7
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 7 1 2 4 6 12 5
16 Djurgarden 7 0 1 6 2 19 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 11
IFK Gothenburg v Halmstad (1400)
Sunday, May 12
Kalmar v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Mjallby AIF v Syrianska FC (1300)
Djurgarden v Malmo (1530)
Monday, May 13
Brommapojkarna v Gefle (1700)
Osters IF v Atvidabergs FF (1700)
Helsingborg v Haecken (1707)