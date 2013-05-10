May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 10 IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 7 5 1 1 17 5 16 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 4 0 13 7 16 3 Malmo 7 4 3 0 10 4 15 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 7 4 2 1 11 5 14 ------------------------- 5 Mjallby AIF 7 4 0 3 12 9 12 6 Kalmar 7 2 4 1 7 4 10 7 Haecken 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 8 IFK Norrkoping 8 3 1 4 12 15 10 9 AIK Stockholm 7 2 3 2 10 9 9 10 Atvidabergs FF 7 2 2 3 8 7 8 11 OEsters IF 7 2 2 3 7 9 8 12 Halmstad 7 1 4 2 7 9 7 13 Gefle 7 2 1 4 7 11 7 ------------------------- 14 Syrianska FC 7 2 1 4 4 8 7 ------------------------- 15 Brommapojkarna 7 1 2 4 6 12 5 16 Djurgarden 7 0 1 6 2 19 1 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 IFK Gothenburg v Halmstad (1400) Sunday, May 12 Kalmar v AIK Stockholm (1300) Mjallby AIF v Syrianska FC (1300) Djurgarden v Malmo (1530) Monday, May 13 Brommapojkarna v Gefle (1700) Osters IF v Atvidabergs FF (1700) Helsingborg v Haecken (1707)