Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 24 17 3 4 48 19 54 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 24 16 5 3 51 24 53 3 AIK Stockholm 24 13 8 3 39 23 47 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 24 12 6 6 44 34 42 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 24 10 6 8 45 34 36 6 Orebro 24 10 6 8 41 39 36 7 Kalmar 24 9 8 7 34 30 35 8 Elfsborg Boras 24 9 7 8 45 30 34 9 Hammarby 24 8 8 8 38 37 32 10 Djurgarden 24 10 1 13 35 36 31 11 OEstersunds FK 24 8 6 10 26 38 30 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 24 7 8 9 27 32 29 13 GIF Sundsvall 24 6 7 11 30 41 25 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 24 6 4 14 27 47 22 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 24 3 6 15 22 48 15 16 Falkenbergs FF 24 2 3 19 21 61 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, September 30 Helsingborg v Hammarby (1700) Saturday, October 1 GIF Sundsvall v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1200) Haecken v Malmo (1400) Ostersunds FK v Falkenbergs FF (1400) Sunday, October 2 Gefle v Elfsborg Boras (1300) Kalmar v IFK Gothenburg (1300) AIK Stockholm v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Djurgarden v Orebro (1530)