June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 6
Haecken 0 AIK Stockholm 0
Helsingborg 3 Atvidabergs FF 0
Orebro 1 Halmstad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 12 9 2 1 18 5 29
-------------------------
2 Malmo 12 7 3 2 25 15 24
3 Elfsborg Boras 12 7 3 2 21 13 24
-------------------------
4 IFK Norrkoping 12 7 3 2 20 14 24
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 13 6 5 2 24 17 23
6 Djurgarden 12 6 4 2 23 14 22
7 Helsingborg 13 5 3 5 16 15 18
8 Gefle 12 5 2 5 15 17 17
9 Haecken 13 4 4 5 12 13 16
10 Kalmar 12 4 2 6 14 15 14
11 Hammarby 12 3 4 5 15 18 13
12 Falkenbergs FF 12 3 3 6 16 21 12
13 GIF Sundsvall 12 3 2 7 12 20 11
-------------------------
14 Orebro 13 2 5 6 10 22 11
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 2 3 8 11 21 9
16 Atvidabergs FF 13 1 2 10 14 26 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 7
GIF Sundsvall v Kalmar (1300)
Hammarby v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
Elfsborg Boras v Gefle (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v Falkenbergs FF (1530)
Malmo v Djurgarden (1530)