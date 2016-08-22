Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 22 Elfsborg Boras 4 GIF Sundsvall 0 Malmo 4 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Sunday, August 21 Falkenbergs FF 1 Gefle 1 Hammarby 2 IFK Gothenburg 0 Orebro 0 AIK Stockholm 2 Saturday, August 20 Helsingborg 0 Kalmar 1 Ostersunds FK 1 Djurgarden 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 19 13 3 3 40 15 42 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 19 12 5 2 40 19 41 3 AIK Stockholm 19 10 6 3 30 20 36 ------------------------- 4 IFK Gothenburg 19 9 5 5 34 27 32 ------------------------- 5 Orebro 19 9 3 7 30 28 30 6 Elfsborg Boras 19 8 5 6 37 25 29 7 Haecken 19 8 3 8 35 27 27 8 OEstersunds FK 18 7 5 6 22 28 26 9 Kalmar 19 6 7 6 27 28 25 10 Hammarby 19 6 6 7 32 33 24 11 GIF Sundsvall 19 6 5 8 25 32 23 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 5 7 6 23 24 22 13 Djurgarden 19 6 1 12 25 29 19 ------------------------- 14 Helsingborg 19 5 4 10 24 38 19 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 19 3 4 12 17 40 13 16 Falkenbergs FF 19 2 3 14 18 46 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation