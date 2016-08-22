Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 22
Elfsborg Boras 4 GIF Sundsvall 0
Malmo 4 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Sunday, August 21
Falkenbergs FF 1 Gefle 1
Hammarby 2 IFK Gothenburg 0
Orebro 0 AIK Stockholm 2
Saturday, August 20
Helsingborg 0 Kalmar 1
Ostersunds FK 1 Djurgarden 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 19 13 3 3 40 15 42
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 19 12 5 2 40 19 41
3 AIK Stockholm 19 10 6 3 30 20 36
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 19 9 5 5 34 27 32
-------------------------
5 Orebro 19 9 3 7 30 28 30
6 Elfsborg Boras 19 8 5 6 37 25 29
7 Haecken 19 8 3 8 35 27 27
8 OEstersunds FK 18 7 5 6 22 28 26
9 Kalmar 19 6 7 6 27 28 25
10 Hammarby 19 6 6 7 32 33 24
11 GIF Sundsvall 19 6 5 8 25 32 23
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 5 7 6 23 24 22
13 Djurgarden 19 6 1 12 25 29 19
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 19 5 4 10 24 38 19
-------------------------
15 Gefle 19 3 4 12 17 40 13
16 Falkenbergs FF 19 2 3 14 18 46 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation