June 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, June 2
Elfsborg Boras 2 Haecken 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 11 7 3 1 18 9 24
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 12 7 3 2 19 12 24
3 Djurgarden 11 5 3 3 19 11 18
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 12 5 3 4 24 19 18
-------------------------
5 OEstersunds FK 11 5 3 3 16 13 18
6 AIK Stockholm 11 5 3 3 8 6 18
7 Haecken 12 4 5 3 12 9 17
8 IK Sirius 11 4 4 3 16 10 16
9 Hammarby 11 3 6 2 16 12 15
10 IFK Gothenburg 10 3 5 2 14 10 14
11 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 11 3 5 3 13 16 14
12 Orebro 11 3 3 5 9 17 12
13 GIF Sundsvall 11 2 5 4 7 13 11
-------------------------
14 Kalmar 11 2 2 7 9 20 8
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 11 1 3 7 7 16 6
16 AFC Eskilstuna 11 0 4 7 8 22 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, June 3
Kalmar v Orebro (1400)
Ostersunds FK v GIF Sundsvall (1400)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Malmo (1600)
Sunday, June 4
AFC Eskilstuna v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Hammarby v Djurgarden (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v IFK Gothenburg (1530)
IK Sirius v Halmstad (1530)