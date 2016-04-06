April 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 6
IFK Gothenburg 1 Haecken 0
IFK Norrkoping 4 Kalmar 1
Jonkopings Sodra IF 3 Malmo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
-------------------------
2 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
3 Djurgarden 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Malmo 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
-------------------------
5 IFK Norrkoping 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
6 Haecken 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
7 AIK Stockholm 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Gefle 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 GIF Sundsvall 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Hammarby 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 Helsingborg 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 OEstersunds FK 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Elfsborg Boras 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
14 Orebro 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
16 Kalmar 2 0 0 2 1 5 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14-15: Relegation play-off
16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 7
Djurgarden v Falkenbergs FF (1700)
GIF Sundsvall v Gefle (1700)
Helsingborg v Orebro (1700)
Elfsborg Boras v Hammarby (1700)
Ostersunds FK v AIK Stockholm (1700)