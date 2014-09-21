Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
AIK Stockholm 0 Halmstad 1
Kalmar 0 Djurgarden 4
Malmo 1 Helsingborg 1
Mjallby AIF 1 Elfsborg Boras 0
Saturday, September 20
Falkenbergs FF 1 Orebro 3
Brommapojkarna 1 Haecken 5
Friday, September 19
IFK Gothenburg 4 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 24 14 8 2 47 24 50
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 24 13 5 6 47 35 44
3 Elfsborg Boras 24 12 6 6 34 23 42
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 24 10 11 3 41 24 41
-------------------------
5 Haecken 24 11 7 6 47 30 40
6 Djurgarden 24 9 9 6 42 25 36
7 Orebro 24 9 7 8 36 34 34
8 Kalmar 24 9 7 8 29 34 34
9 Helsingborg 24 7 9 8 31 34 30
10 Halmstad 24 8 6 10 32 40 30
11 Atvidabergs FF 23 8 6 9 26 35 30
12 Gefle 24 6 8 10 27 32 26
13 Mjallby AIF 24 7 4 13 25 37 25
-------------------------
14 IFK Norrkoping 23 6 6 11 27 42 24
-------------------------
15 Falkenbergs FF 24 6 5 13 28 40 23
16 Brommapojkarna 24 1 6 17 26 56 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)