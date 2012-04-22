April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Swedish championship matches on Sunday
AIK Stockholm 1 GIF Sundsvall 1
GAIS Gothenborg 2 IFK Norrkoping 0
Saturday, April 21
Ãtvidabergs FF 1 Helsingborg 2
Kalmar 0 Gefle 1
Friday, April 20
Mjallby AIF 4 Djurgarden 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atvidabergs FF 5 3 0 2 13 9 9
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
3 AIK Stockholm 5 2 3 0 5 3 9
-------------------------
4 Mjallby AIF 5 2 2 1 8 7 8
-------------------------
5 Helsingborg 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
6 Haecken 4 2 1 1 10 5 7
7 Malmo 4 2 1 1 5 7 7
7 IFK Norrkoping 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
9 GAIS Gothenborg 5 1 3 1 4 3 6
10 Kalmar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
11 GIF Sundsvall 5 1 2 2 7 5 5
12 Gefle 5 1 2 2 4 9 5
13 Djurgarden 5 1 1 3 7 9 4
-------------------------
14 Syrianska FC 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
-------------------------
15 Orebro 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
16 IFK Gothenburg 4 0 2 2 5 7 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 23
Haecken v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Malmo v Syrianska FC (1700)
Orebro v Elfsborg Boras (1705)