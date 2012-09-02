Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
AIK Stockholm 2 Helsingborg 1
GAIS Gothenborg 1 Kalmar 2
GIF Sundsvall 3 IFK Gothenburg 3
Elfsborg Boras 1 Syrianska FC 0
IFK Norrkoping 0 Gefle 1
Saturday, September 1
Malmo 1 Mjallby AIF 1
Friday, August 31
Haecken 5 Atvidabergs FF 2
Orebro 2 Djurgarden 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 21 14 2 5 36 20 44
-------------------------
2 Haecken 21 12 3 6 48 27 39
3 Malmo 21 11 6 4 36 25 39
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 21 11 6 4 27 19 39
-------------------------
5 Djurgarden 21 7 11 3 29 24 32
6 Helsingborg 21 8 7 6 32 26 31
7 IFK Norrkoping 21 8 6 7 28 34 30
8 Kalmar 21 8 5 8 28 32 29
9 Atvidabergs FF 21 7 7 7 40 35 28
10 GIF Sundsvall 21 6 7 8 27 27 25
11 IFK Gothenburg 21 5 10 6 28 33 25
12 Mjallby AIF 21 5 9 7 23 29 24
13 Syrianska FC 21 7 3 11 21 30 24
-------------------------
14 Gefle 21 5 7 9 17 27 22
-------------------------
15 GAIS Gothenborg 21 1 8 12 17 31 11
16 Orebro 21 2 5 14 19 37 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation