May 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 21
Djurgarden 0 IFK Gothenburg 0
Helsingborg 0 Atvidabergs FF 0
Tuesday, May 20
Haecken 4 Kalmar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 9 7 1 1 18 7 22
-------------------------
2 Elfsborg Boras 10 6 2 2 17 9 20
3 Haecken 10 6 1 3 23 14 19
-------------------------
4 Kalmar 10 5 4 1 15 9 19
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 10 5 3 2 17 15 18
6 IFK Gothenburg 10 4 5 1 13 7 17
7 Djurgarden 10 3 5 2 14 10 14
8 Orebro 10 3 4 3 13 14 13
9 Atvidabergs FF 10 3 4 3 13 16 13
10 Helsingborg 10 3 2 5 11 12 11
11 Falkenbergs FF 10 3 2 5 9 13 11
12 IFK Norrkoping 10 3 2 5 8 15 11
13 Gefle 10 1 5 4 12 14 8
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 10 2 2 6 11 20 8
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 10 2 2 6 10 19 8
16 Brommapojkarna 11 1 2 8 10 20 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 22
Mjallby AIF v Malmo (1700)
Saturday, May 24
Atvidabergs FF v Halmstad (1400)
Falkenbergs FF v Haecken (1400)
Elfsborg Boras v Orebro (1400)
Sunday, May 25
Kalmar v Helsingborg (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Monday, May 26
Gefle v Djurgarden (1700)
Malmo v AIK Stockholm (1705)