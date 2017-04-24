April 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 24
IK Sirius 3 Kalmar 0
Malmo 3 Djurgarden 2
Sunday, April 23
AFC Eskilstuna 0 Halmstad 0
Haecken 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Hammarby 0 GIF Sundsvall 0
Ostersunds FK 1 IFK Gothenburg 1
Saturday, April 22
Jonkopings Sodra IF 2 AIK Stockholm 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 4 3 1 0 9 3 10
-------------------------
2 IK Sirius 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
3 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
-------------------------
4 Orebro 4 2 1 1 6 7 7
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 4 2 0 2 9 6 6
6 IFK Gothenburg 4 1 3 0 5 3 6
7 IFK Norrkoping 4 2 0 2 4 5 6
8 Hammarby 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
9 Haecken 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
10 Halmstad 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
11 Djurgarden 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
12 AIK Stockholm 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
12 GIF Sundsvall 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
-------------------------
14 OEstersunds FK 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna 4 0 3 1 4 6 3
16 Kalmar 4 0 1 3 3 12 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation