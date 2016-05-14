May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Kalmar 1 Hammarby 1 Malmo 3 Gefle 0 Friday, May 13 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Helsingborg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 8 6 0 2 20 9 18 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 9 6 0 3 18 8 18 3 GIF Sundsvall 8 4 3 1 12 8 15 ------------------------- 4 Orebro 8 5 0 3 18 16 15 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 8 4 2 2 17 13 14 6 Helsingborg 9 4 2 3 14 18 14 7 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 9 3 4 2 9 9 13 8 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 0 4 15 10 12 9 Djurgarden 8 4 0 4 14 10 12 10 AIK Stockholm 8 3 3 2 13 13 12 11 OEstersunds FK 8 3 2 3 8 12 11 12 Hammarby 9 2 4 3 16 16 10 13 Kalmar 9 2 3 4 12 16 9 ------------------------- 14 Haecken 8 2 0 6 12 14 6 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 9 1 2 6 7 22 5 16 Falkenbergs FF 8 1 1 6 7 18 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1300) Orebro v Elfsborg Boras (1300) Falkenbergs FF v Haecken (1530) Ostersunds FK v IFK Gothenburg (1530) Monday, May 16 AIK Stockholm v Djurgarden (1700)