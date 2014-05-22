UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
May 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, May 22 Mjallby AIF 0 Malmo 1 Wednesday, May 21 Djurgarden 0 IFK Gothenburg 0 Helsingborg 0 Atvidabergs FF 0 Tuesday, May 20 Haecken 4 Kalmar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 10 8 1 1 19 7 25 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 10 6 2 2 17 9 20 3 Haecken 10 6 1 3 23 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Kalmar 10 5 4 1 15 9 19 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 10 5 3 2 17 15 18 6 IFK Gothenburg 10 4 5 1 13 7 17 7 Djurgarden 10 3 5 2 14 10 14 8 Orebro 10 3 4 3 13 14 13 9 Atvidabergs FF 10 3 4 3 13 16 13 10 Helsingborg 10 3 2 5 11 12 11 11 Falkenbergs FF 10 3 2 5 9 13 11 12 IFK Norrkoping 10 3 2 5 8 15 11 13 Gefle 10 1 5 4 12 14 8 ------------------------- 14 Halmstad 10 2 2 6 11 20 8 ------------------------- 15 Mjallby AIF 11 2 2 7 10 20 8 16 Brommapojkarna 11 1 2 8 10 20 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 24 Atvidabergs FF v Halmstad (1400) Falkenbergs FF v Haecken (1400) Elfsborg Boras v Orebro (1400) Sunday, May 25 Kalmar v Helsingborg (1300) IFK Gothenburg v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Monday, May 26 Gefle v Djurgarden (1700) Malmo v AIK Stockholm (1705)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
