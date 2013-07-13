July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 13
Haecken 0 Kalmar 1
Brommapojkarna 2 IFK Gothenburg 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Halmstad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 15 8 5 2 27 18 29
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 16 8 5 3 23 14 29
3 Helsingborg 14 8 4 2 31 11 28
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 16 7 6 3 29 15 27
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 16 7 6 3 19 12 27
6 AIK Stockholm 15 7 5 3 24 15 26
7 Atvidabergs FF 15 8 2 5 21 13 26
8 Mjallby AIF 15 6 3 6 26 23 21
9 Haecken 16 6 2 8 19 23 20
10 IFK Norrkoping 14 5 3 6 20 22 18
11 Djurgarden 14 4 4 6 11 23 16
12 OEsters IF 15 3 4 8 13 21 13
13 Gefle 15 2 7 6 15 24 13
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 15 2 7 6 14 23 13
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 16 3 4 9 16 34 13
16 Syrianska FC 15 2 3 10 12 29 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 14
Gefle v IFK Norrkoping (1300)
Mjallby AIF v Djurgarden (1303)
Malmo v Atvidabergs FF (1530)
Syrianska FC v AIK Stockholm (1530)
Monday, July 15
Helsingborg v Osters IF (1707)