Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
Helsingborg 0 Hammarby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 24 17 3 4 48 19 54
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 24 16 5 3 51 24 53
3 AIK Stockholm 24 13 8 3 39 23 47
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 24 12 6 6 44 34 42
-------------------------
5 Haecken 24 10 6 8 45 34 36
6 Orebro 24 10 6 8 41 39 36
7 Kalmar 24 9 8 7 34 30 35
8 Hammarby 25 9 8 8 39 37 35
9 Elfsborg Boras 24 9 7 8 45 30 34
10 Djurgarden 24 10 1 13 35 36 31
11 OEstersunds FK 24 8 6 10 26 38 30
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 24 7 8 9 27 32 29
13 GIF Sundsvall 24 6 7 11 30 41 25
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 25 6 4 15 27 48 22
-------------------------
15 Gefle 24 3 6 15 22 48 15
16 Falkenbergs FF 24 2 3 19 21 61 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
GIF Sundsvall v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1200)
Haecken v Malmo (1400)
Ostersunds FK v Falkenbergs FF (1400)
Sunday, October 2
Gefle v Elfsborg Boras (1300)
Kalmar v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
AIK Stockholm v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
Djurgarden v Orebro (1530)