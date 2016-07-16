July 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, July 16
GIF Sundsvall 0 Helsingborg 2
IFK Norrkoping 3 Ostersunds FK 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 13 10 0 3 28 11 30
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 14 8 4 2 30 16 28
3 IFK Gothenburg 13 7 3 3 27 19 24
-------------------------
4 Orebro 13 7 2 4 25 19 23
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 13 6 5 2 20 16 23
6 Elfsborg Boras 13 6 2 5 25 17 20
7 Haecken 13 6 1 6 27 20 19
8 GIF Sundsvall 14 5 4 5 21 21 19
9 OEstersunds FK 14 5 4 5 16 25 19
10 Helsingborg 14 5 3 6 20 29 18
11 Kalmar 13 4 5 4 19 19 17
12 Djurgarden 13 5 0 8 18 19 15
13 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 13 3 6 4 14 17 15
-------------------------
14 Hammarby 13 3 4 6 23 26 13
-------------------------
15 Falkenbergs FF 13 2 1 10 13 30 7
16 Gefle 13 1 2 10 9 31 5
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, July 17
Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1300)
AIK Stockholm v Malmo (1530)
Hammarby v Falkenbergs FF (1530)
Orebro v Haecken (1530)
Monday, July 18
Gefle v Kalmar (1700)
Jonkopings Sodra IF v Djurgarden (1700)