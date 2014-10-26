Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
AIK Stockholm 4 Atvidabergs FF 1
Halmstad 4 Falkenbergs FF 0
Elfsborg Boras 0 Djurgarden 1
IFK Norrkoping 2 Orebro 0
Saturday, October 25
Haecken 3 Gefle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Malmo 28 17 8 3 56 29 59
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 29 15 6 8 58 41 51
3 IFK Gothenburg 28 13 11 4 50 33 50
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 29 14 7 8 39 31 49
-------------------------
5 Haecken 29 13 7 9 56 40 46
6 Orebro 29 12 7 10 49 42 43
7 Djurgarden 29 11 9 9 46 32 42
8 Atvidabergs FF 29 11 7 11 37 45 40
9 Helsingborg 28 10 9 9 40 39 39
10 Halmstad 29 11 6 12 43 45 39
11 IFK Norrkoping 29 9 8 12 38 49 35
12 Kalmar 28 9 8 11 33 44 35
13 Falkenbergs FF 29 9 5 15 36 48 32
-------------------------
14 Gefle 29 7 8 14 32 41 29
-------------------------
15 Mjallby AIF 28 8 4 16 28 44 28
R16 Brommapojkarna 28 2 6 20 28 66 12
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
Malmo v Brommapojkarna (1800)
Mjallby AIF v Kalmar (1800)
Helsingborg v IFK Gothenburg (1805)