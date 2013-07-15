July 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, July 15
Helsingborg 3 Osters IF 0
Sunday, July 14
Gefle 2 IFK Norrkoping 2
Malmo 4 Atvidabergs FF 0
Mjallby AIF 2 Djurgarden 0
Syrianska FC 1 AIK Stockholm 2
Saturday, July 13
Haecken 0 Kalmar 1
Brommapojkarna 2 IFK Gothenburg 1
Elfsborg Boras 2 Halmstad 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 16 9 5 2 31 18 32
-------------------------
2 Helsingborg 15 9 4 2 34 11 31
3 AIK Stockholm 16 8 5 3 26 16 29
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 16 8 5 3 23 14 29
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 16 7 6 3 29 15 27
6 Kalmar 16 7 6 3 19 12 27
7 Atvidabergs FF 16 8 2 6 21 17 26
8 Mjallby AIF 16 7 3 6 28 23 24
9 Haecken 16 6 2 8 19 23 20
10 IFK Norrkoping 15 5 4 6 22 24 19
11 Djurgarden 15 4 4 7 11 25 16
12 Gefle 16 2 8 6 17 26 14
13 Halmstad 15 2 7 6 14 23 13
-------------------------
14 OEsters IF 16 3 4 9 13 24 13
-------------------------
15 Brommapojkarna 16 3 4 9 16 34 13
16 Syrianska FC 16 2 3 11 13 31 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation