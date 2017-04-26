April 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, April 26
AFC Eskilstuna 1 Ostersunds FK 3
GIF Sundsvall 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
IFK Gothenburg 1 Hammarby 1
Orebro 0 Haecken 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 4 3 1 0 9 3 10
-------------------------
2 IK Sirius 4 3 0 1 7 2 9
3 Orebro 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
-------------------------
5 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
6 IFK Gothenburg 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
7 OEstersunds FK 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
8 Hammarby 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
9 Haecken 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
10 IFK Norrkoping 4 2 0 2 4 5 6
11 GIF Sundsvall 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
12 Halmstad 4 1 2 1 3 5 5
13 Djurgarden 4 1 1 2 5 5 4
-------------------------
14 AIK Stockholm 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna 5 0 3 2 5 9 3
16 Kalmar 4 0 1 3 3 12 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, April 27
AIK Stockholm v IK Sirius (1700)
Halmstad v Djurgarden (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1700)
Kalmar v Malmo (1700)
Saturday, April 29
Hammarby v AFC Eskilstuna (1400)
Sunday, April 30
AIK Stockholm v GIF Sundsvall (1300)
Monday, May 1
Kalmar v Halmstad (1300)
Malmo v Orebro (1300)
Djurgarden v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
IK Sirius v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1530)