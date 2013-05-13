May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 13
Helsingborg 5 Haecken 0
Brommapojkarna 4 Gefle 1
Osters IF 0 Atvidabergs FF 1
Sunday, May 12
Djurgarden 3 Malmo 2
Kalmar 2 AIK Stockholm 1
Mjallby AIF 4 Syrianska FC 1
Saturday, May 11
IFK Gothenburg 1 Halmstad 0
Friday, May 10
IFK Norrkoping 1 Elfsborg Boras 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 8 6 1 1 22 5 19
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 8 5 2 1 12 5 17
3 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 4 0 13 7 16
-------------------------
4 Mjallby AIF 8 5 0 3 16 10 15
-------------------------
5 Malmo 8 4 3 1 12 7 15
6 Kalmar 8 3 4 1 9 5 13
7 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 2 3 9 7 11
8 IFK Norrkoping 8 3 1 4 12 15 10
9 Haecken 8 3 1 4 9 14 10
10 AIK Stockholm 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
11 Brommapojkarna 8 2 2 4 10 13 8
12 OEsters IF 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
13 Halmstad 8 1 4 3 7 10 7
-------------------------
14 Gefle 8 2 1 5 8 15 7
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 8 2 1 5 5 12 7
16 Djurgarden 8 1 1 6 5 21 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation