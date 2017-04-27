April 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 27
AIK Stockholm 1 IK Sirius 0
Halmstad 0 Djurgarden 1
IFK Norrkoping 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 0
Kalmar 0 Malmo 0
Wednesday, April 26
AFC Eskilstuna 1 Ostersunds FK 3
GIF Sundsvall 1 Elfsborg Boras 1
IFK Gothenburg 1 Hammarby 1
Orebro 0 Haecken 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 5 3 2 0 9 3 11
-------------------------
2 IK Sirius 5 3 0 2 7 3 9
3 IFK Norrkoping 5 3 0 2 7 5 9
-------------------------
4 Orebro 5 2 2 1 6 7 8
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
6 IFK Gothenburg 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
7 Djurgarden 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
7 OEstersunds FK 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
9 AIK Stockholm 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
11 Hammarby 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
12 Haecken 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
13 GIF Sundsvall 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
-------------------------
14 Halmstad 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
-------------------------
15 AFC Eskilstuna 5 0 3 2 5 9 3
16 Kalmar 5 0 2 3 3 12 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 29
Hammarby v AFC Eskilstuna (1400)
Sunday, April 30
AIK Stockholm v GIF Sundsvall (1300)
Monday, May 1
Kalmar v Halmstad (1300)
Malmo v Orebro (1300)
Djurgarden v IFK Norrkoping (1530)
IK Sirius v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1530)