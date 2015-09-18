Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 18
Halmstad 0 Falkenbergs FF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Gothenburg 23 15 5 3 40 13 50
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 23 14 6 3 45 28 48
3 IFK Norrkoping 23 14 6 3 39 24 48
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 23 13 6 4 43 25 45
-------------------------
5 Malmo 23 11 8 4 43 27 41
6 Djurgarden 23 11 7 5 37 25 40
7 Helsingborg 23 9 3 11 32 33 30
8 Haecken 23 8 6 9 28 29 30
9 Gefle 23 8 5 10 26 36 29
10 GIF Sundsvall 23 7 5 11 24 33 26
11 Hammarby 23 5 9 9 26 31 24
12 Kalmar 23 6 5 12 23 30 23
13 Falkenbergs FF 24 6 4 14 25 42 22
-------------------------
14 Orebro 23 4 8 11 20 41 20
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 24 3 7 14 17 37 16
16 Atvidabergs FF 23 2 8 13 20 34 14
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
AIK Stockholm v Haecken (1400)
Sunday, September 20
Atvidabergs FF v Kalmar (1300)
Djurgarden v Malmo (1300)
Gefle v Helsingborg (1300)
IFK Gothenburg v Hammarby (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v GIF Sundsvall (1530)
Monday, September 21
Orebro v Elfsborg Boras (1705)