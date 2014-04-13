April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
AIK Stockholm 1 Orebro 1
Halmstad 0 IFK Norrkoping 0
Helsingborg 4 Haecken 2
Saturday, April 12
Atvidabergs FF 2 Falkenbergs FF 0
Malmo 1 Gefle 0
Friday, April 11
Mjallby AIF 0 Djurgarden 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
-------------------------
2 Atvidabergs FF 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
3 Orebro 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
-------------------------
4 Djurgarden 2 2 0 0 5 0 6
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
6 IFK Norrkoping 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
7 AIK Stockholm 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
8 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Helsingborg 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
10 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
11 Haecken 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
12 Falkenbergs FF 3 1 0 2 1 5 3
13 Gefle 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
16 Brommapojkarna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 14
Brommapojkarna v IFK Gothenburg (1700)
Kalmar v Elfsborg Boras (1705)