April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 AIK Stockholm 1 Orebro 1 Halmstad 0 IFK Norrkoping 0 Helsingborg 4 Haecken 2 Saturday, April 12 Atvidabergs FF 2 Falkenbergs FF 0 Malmo 1 Gefle 0 Friday, April 11 Mjallby AIF 0 Djurgarden 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 3 3 0 0 7 0 9 ------------------------- 2 Atvidabergs FF 3 2 1 0 6 3 7 3 Orebro 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 ------------------------- 4 Djurgarden 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 ------------------------- 5 Kalmar 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 IFK Norrkoping 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 7 AIK Stockholm 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 8 Elfsborg Boras 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 9 Helsingborg 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 10 IFK Gothenburg 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 11 Haecken 3 1 0 2 5 7 3 12 Falkenbergs FF 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 13 Gefle 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 ------------------------- 14 Mjallby AIF 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 16 Brommapojkarna 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 14 Brommapojkarna v IFK Gothenburg (1700) Kalmar v Elfsborg Boras (1705)