July 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 6
Brommapojkarna 1 Malmo 1
IFK Gothenburg 6 Helsingborg 2
Orebro 2 IFK Norrkoping 2
Saturday, July 5
Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 1
Gefle 1 Haecken 0
Kalmar 2 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 10 30
-------------------------
2 Kalmar 13 7 5 1 20 11 26
3 Elfsborg Boras 12 7 2 3 18 10 23
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 13 5 7 1 22 12 22
-------------------------
5 AIK Stockholm 12 6 4 2 23 19 22
6 Haecken 13 6 3 4 25 17 21
7 Djurgarden 12 4 6 2 16 11 18
8 Atvidabergs FF 12 4 4 4 14 17 16
9 IFK Norrkoping 13 4 4 5 13 19 16
10 Orebro 13 3 5 5 15 18 14
11 Helsingborg 13 4 2 7 14 20 14
12 Falkenbergs FF 13 3 4 6 11 16 13
13 Gefle 13 2 6 5 14 16 12
-------------------------
14 Mjallby AIF 13 3 2 8 12 22 11
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 13 2 4 7 13 23 10
16 Brommapojkarna 13 1 3 9 13 25 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 7
Atvidabergs FF v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Djurgarden v Elfsborg Boras (1705)