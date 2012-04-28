April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Swedish championship on Saturday.
IFK Gothenburg 2 Atvidabergs FF 1
Syrianska FC 1 Haecken 2
Friday, April 27
Helsingborg 1 Mjallby AIF 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 6 5 0 1 11 5 15
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
3 Haecken 6 3 1 2 13 8 10
-------------------------
4 Malmo 5 3 1 1 7 7 10
-------------------------
5 Atvidabergs FF 6 3 0 3 14 11 9
6 Mjallby AIF 6 2 3 1 9 8 9
7 Helsingborg 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
8 IFK Gothenburg 6 2 2 2 9 9 8
9 IFK Norrkoping 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
10 GAIS Gothenborg 6 1 3 2 5 5 6
11 Kalmar 5 2 0 3 5 6 6
12 GIF Sundsvall 5 1 2 2 7 5 5
13 Gefle 6 1 2 3 4 10 5
-------------------------
14 Djurgarden 5 1 1 3 7 9 4
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 6 1 1 4 4 11 4
16 Orebro 5 0 3 2 5 8 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Djurgarden v Kalmar (1300)
GIF Sundsvall v Orebro (1300)
IFK Norrkoping v Malmo (1530)