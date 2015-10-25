Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Haecken 5 Elfsborg Boras 2 GIF Sundsvall 2 Helsingborg 1 Hammarby 0 Malmo 1 IFK Norrkoping 3 Halmstad 1 Saturday, October 24 Falkenbergs FF 0 Djurgarden 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 29 19 6 4 58 33 63 ------------------------- 2 AIK Stockholm 28 18 6 4 52 31 60 3 IFK Gothenburg 28 17 8 3 48 19 59 ------------------------- 4 Malmo 29 15 9 5 54 32 54 ------------------------- 5 Elfsborg Boras 29 15 7 7 55 40 52 6 Djurgarden 29 13 9 7 48 35 48 7 Haecken 29 12 6 11 43 38 42 8 Helsingborg 29 11 4 14 42 43 37 9 Hammarby 29 8 9 12 34 37 33 10 Gefle 28 9 6 13 32 46 33 11 Orebro 28 8 9 11 32 47 33 12 GIF Sundsvall 29 9 5 15 32 48 32 13 Kalmar 28 7 6 15 26 39 27 ------------------------- 14 Falkenbergs FF 29 7 4 18 36 52 25 ------------------------- R15 Halmstad 29 3 9 17 19 43 18 R16 Atvidabergs FF 28 2 9 17 22 50 15 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 26 Atvidabergs FF v Orebro (1800) Kalmar v Gefle (1800) AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1805)