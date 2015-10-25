Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Haecken 5 Elfsborg Boras 2
GIF Sundsvall 2 Helsingborg 1
Hammarby 0 Malmo 1
IFK Norrkoping 3 Halmstad 1
Saturday, October 24
Falkenbergs FF 0 Djurgarden 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 29 19 6 4 58 33 63
-------------------------
2 AIK Stockholm 28 18 6 4 52 31 60
3 IFK Gothenburg 28 17 8 3 48 19 59
-------------------------
4 Malmo 29 15 9 5 54 32 54
-------------------------
5 Elfsborg Boras 29 15 7 7 55 40 52
6 Djurgarden 29 13 9 7 48 35 48
7 Haecken 29 12 6 11 43 38 42
8 Helsingborg 29 11 4 14 42 43 37
9 Hammarby 29 8 9 12 34 37 33
10 Gefle 28 9 6 13 32 46 33
11 Orebro 28 8 9 11 32 47 33
12 GIF Sundsvall 29 9 5 15 32 48 32
13 Kalmar 28 7 6 15 26 39 27
-------------------------
14 Falkenbergs FF 29 7 4 18 36 52 25
-------------------------
R15 Halmstad 29 3 9 17 19 43 18
R16 Atvidabergs FF 28 2 9 17 22 50 15
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 26
Atvidabergs FF v Orebro (1800)
Kalmar v Gefle (1800)
AIK Stockholm v IFK Gothenburg (1805)