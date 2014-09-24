Sept 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 24 Djurgarden 1 Falkenbergs FF 0 Halmstad 0 Malmo 1 Helsingborg 3 Brommapojkarna 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Gefle 0 Mjallby AIF 1 AIK Stockholm 0 Orebro 3 IFK Gothenburg 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 25 15 8 2 48 24 53 ------------------------- 2 Elfsborg Boras 25 13 6 6 35 23 45 3 IFK Gothenburg 25 11 11 3 45 27 44 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 25 13 5 7 47 36 44 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 24 11 7 6 47 30 40 6 Djurgarden 25 10 9 6 43 25 39 7 Orebro 25 9 7 9 39 38 34 8 Kalmar 24 9 7 8 29 34 34 9 Helsingborg 25 8 9 8 34 35 33 10 Atvidabergs FF 24 8 7 9 28 37 31 11 Halmstad 25 8 6 11 32 41 30 12 Mjallby AIF 25 8 4 13 26 37 28 13 Gefle 25 6 8 11 27 33 26 ------------------------- 14 IFK Norrkoping 24 6 7 11 29 44 25 ------------------------- 15 Falkenbergs FF 25 6 5 14 28 41 23 R16 Brommapojkarna 25 1 6 18 27 59 9 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, September 25 Haecken v Atvidabergs FF (1700) IFK Norrkoping v Kalmar (1700) Saturday, September 27 Malmo v Mjallby AIF (1100) Sunday, September 28 Kalmar v Haecken (1300) Falkenbergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Elfsborg Boras v AIK Stockholm (1530) Monday, September 29 Atvidabergs FF v Helsingborg (1700) Gefle v Orebro (1700) Brommapojkarna v Halmstad (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Djurgarden (1705)