Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
AIK Stockholm 6 IFK Norrkoping 0
Djurgarden 3 Orebro 2
Gefle 2 Elfsborg Boras 2
Kalmar 4 IFK Gothenburg 2
Saturday, October 1
Haecken 2 Malmo 4
GIF Sundsvall 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Ostersunds FK 6 Falkenbergs FF 1
Friday, September 30
Helsingborg 0 Hammarby 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 25 18 3 4 52 21 57
-------------------------
2 IFK Norrkoping 25 16 5 4 51 30 53
3 AIK Stockholm 25 14 8 3 45 23 50
-------------------------
4 IFK Gothenburg 25 12 6 7 46 38 42
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 25 10 8 7 38 32 38
6 Haecken 25 10 6 9 47 38 36
7 Orebro 25 10 6 9 43 42 36
8 Elfsborg Boras 25 9 8 8 47 32 35
9 Hammarby 25 9 8 8 39 37 35
10 Djurgarden 25 11 1 13 38 38 34
11 OEstersunds FK 25 9 6 10 32 39 33
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 25 7 8 10 28 35 29
13 GIF Sundsvall 25 7 7 11 33 42 28
-------------------------
14 Helsingborg 25 6 4 15 27 48 22
-------------------------
15 Gefle 25 3 7 15 24 50 16
16 Falkenbergs FF 25 2 3 20 22 67 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation