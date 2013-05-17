May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 17
Mjallby AIF 2 Malmo 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Helsingborg 8 6 1 1 22 5 19
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 8 5 2 1 12 5 17
3 Mjallby AIF 9 5 1 3 18 12 16
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 4 0 13 7 16
-------------------------
5 Malmo 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
6 Kalmar 8 3 4 1 9 5 13
7 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 2 3 9 7 11
8 IFK Norrkoping 8 3 1 4 12 15 10
9 Haecken 8 3 1 4 9 14 10
10 AIK Stockholm 8 2 3 3 11 11 9
11 Brommapojkarna 8 2 2 4 10 13 8
12 OEsters IF 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
13 Halmstad 8 1 4 3 7 10 7
-------------------------
14 Gefle 8 2 1 5 8 15 7
-------------------------
15 Syrianska FC 8 2 1 5 5 12 7
16 Djurgarden 8 1 1 6 5 21 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 18
Brommapojkarna v Syrianska FC (1400)
Sunday, May 19
Haecken v Gefle (1300)
Osters IF v AIK Stockholm (1300)
Djurgarden v Halmstad (1530)
IFK Gothenburg v Kalmar (1530)
IFK Norrkoping v Atvidabergs FF (1530)
Monday, May 20
Helsingborg v Elfsborg Boras (1707)