May 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 17 Mjallby AIF 2 Malmo 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Helsingborg 8 6 1 1 22 5 19 ------------------------- 2 IFK Gothenburg 8 5 2 1 12 5 17 3 Mjallby AIF 9 5 1 3 18 12 16 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 8 4 4 0 13 7 16 ------------------------- 5 Malmo 9 4 4 1 14 9 16 6 Kalmar 8 3 4 1 9 5 13 7 Atvidabergs FF 8 3 2 3 9 7 11 8 IFK Norrkoping 8 3 1 4 12 15 10 9 Haecken 8 3 1 4 9 14 10 10 AIK Stockholm 8 2 3 3 11 11 9 11 Brommapojkarna 8 2 2 4 10 13 8 12 OEsters IF 8 2 2 4 7 10 8 13 Halmstad 8 1 4 3 7 10 7 ------------------------- 14 Gefle 8 2 1 5 8 15 7 ------------------------- 15 Syrianska FC 8 2 1 5 5 12 7 16 Djurgarden 8 1 1 6 5 21 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 18 Brommapojkarna v Syrianska FC (1400) Sunday, May 19 Haecken v Gefle (1300) Osters IF v AIK Stockholm (1300) Djurgarden v Halmstad (1530) IFK Gothenburg v Kalmar (1530) IFK Norrkoping v Atvidabergs FF (1530) Monday, May 20 Helsingborg v Elfsborg Boras (1707)