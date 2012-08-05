Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
AIK Stockholm 1 Kalmar 2
Malmo 0 Haecken 0
Saturday, August 4
GAIS Gothenborg 2 Atvidabergs FF 2
Syrianska FC 1 Gefle 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Elfsborg Boras 17 11 2 4 27 14 35
2 Malmo 18 10 5 3 32 20 35
3 Haecken 18 9 3 6 37 22 30
4 AIK Stockholm 18 8 6 4 21 18 30
5 Helsingborg 17 7 7 3 22 17 28
6 IFK Norrkoping 17 8 4 5 26 30 28
7 Atvidabergs FF 18 7 5 6 35 27 26
8 Kalmar 18 6 5 7 21 24 23
9 GIF Sundsvall 17 5 6 6 22 21 21
10 Djurgarden 17 3 11 3 21 21 20
11 Mjallby AIF 17 4 8 5 19 22 20
12 IFK Gothenburg 17 4 8 5 21 25 20
13 Syrianska FC 18 6 2 10 17 27 20
14 Gefle 18 3 7 8 14 25 16
15 GAIS Gothenborg 18 1 8 9 16 26 11
16 Orebro 17 2 5 10 16 28 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 6
GIF Sundsvall v Djurgarden (1700)
Orebro v Mjallby AIF (1700)
IFK Norrkoping v IFK Gothenburg (1705)