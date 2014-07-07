Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
July 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, July 7 Atvidabergs FF 0 AIK Stockholm 3 Djurgarden 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Sunday, July 6 Brommapojkarna 1 Malmo 1 IFK Gothenburg 6 Helsingborg 2 Orebro 2 IFK Norrkoping 2 Saturday, July 5 Falkenbergs FF 1 Halmstad 1 Gefle 1 Haecken 0 Kalmar 2 Mjallby AIF 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 10 30 ------------------------- 2 Kalmar 13 7 5 1 20 11 26 3 AIK Stockholm 13 7 4 2 26 19 25 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 13 7 3 3 19 11 24 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 13 5 7 1 22 12 22 6 Haecken 13 6 3 4 25 17 21 7 Djurgarden 13 4 7 2 17 12 19 8 Atvidabergs FF 13 4 4 5 14 20 16 9 IFK Norrkoping 13 4 4 5 13 19 16 10 Orebro 13 3 5 5 15 18 14 11 Helsingborg 13 4 2 7 14 20 14 12 Falkenbergs FF 13 3 4 6 11 16 13 13 Gefle 13 2 6 5 14 16 12 ------------------------- 14 Mjallby AIF 13 3 2 8 12 22 11 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 13 2 4 7 13 23 10 16 Brommapojkarna 13 1 3 9 13 25 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8