Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Halmstad 1 Djurgarden 4
Elfsborg Boras 1 Helsingborg 1
Kalmar 2 IFK Gothenburg 1
Saturday, September 28
Syrianska FC 1 Brommapojkarna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Malmo 25 15 6 4 48 26 51
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 26 15 5 6 45 27 50
3 Helsingborg 26 13 7 6 54 31 46
-------------------------
4 AIK Stockholm 25 12 7 6 40 28 43
-------------------------
5 Kalmar 26 11 10 5 28 21 43
6 Elfsborg Boras 26 10 9 7 44 31 39
7 Djurgarden 26 10 6 10 32 40 36
8 Atvidabergs FF 25 10 5 10 30 28 35
9 IFK Norrkoping 25 10 5 10 41 41 35
10 Mjallby AIF 25 9 6 10 41 39 33
11 Haecken 25 9 4 12 32 36 31
12 Brommapojkarna 26 8 6 12 30 44 30
13 Gefle 25 5 11 9 27 38 26
-------------------------
14 OEsters IF 25 6 7 12 23 35 25
-------------------------
15 Halmstad 26 5 9 12 24 39 24
R16 Syrianska FC 26 2 5 19 20 55 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
AIK Stockholm v Osters IF (1700)
Gefle v Haecken (1700)
Malmo v Mjallby AIF (1700)
Atvidabergs FF v IFK Norrkoping (1705)