May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 19
Djurgarden 0 Kalmar 3
Gefle 0 Orebro 4
IFK Gothenburg 1 IFK Norrkoping 1
Wednesday, May 18
Haecken 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
GIF Sundsvall 1 Elfsborg Boras 3
Hammarby 2 Malmo 3
Helsingborg 1 Ostersunds FK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 IFK Norrkoping 10 7 1 2 24 11 22
-------------------------
2 Malmo 10 7 0 3 21 10 21
3 Orebro 10 7 0 3 23 16 21
-------------------------
4 Elfsborg Boras 10 5 0 5 18 12 15
-------------------------
5 IFK Gothenburg 10 4 3 3 18 16 15
6 AIK Stockholm 9 4 3 2 15 13 15
7 GIF Sundsvall 10 4 3 3 14 14 15
8 OEstersunds FK 10 4 3 3 11 13 15
9 Helsingborg 10 4 3 3 15 19 15
10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 10 3 4 3 10 12 13
11 Haecken 10 4 0 6 19 16 12
12 Kalmar 10 3 3 4 15 16 12
13 Djurgarden 10 4 0 6 14 15 12
-------------------------
14 Hammarby 10 2 4 4 18 19 10
-------------------------
15 Gefle 10 1 2 7 7 26 5
16 Falkenbergs FF 9 1 1 7 8 22 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 20
Falkenbergs FF v AIK Stockholm (1700)
Saturday, May 21
GIF Sundsvall v Ostersunds FK (1400)
Sunday, May 22
Kalmar v Haecken (1300)
Orebro v IFK Norrkoping (1300)
Djurgarden v Helsingborg (1530)
Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1530)
Monday, May 23
Gefle v AIK Stockholm (1700)
IFK Gothenburg v Hammarby (1700)
Malmo v Falkenbergs FF (1700)