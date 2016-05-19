May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Thursday Thursday, May 19 Djurgarden 0 Kalmar 3 Gefle 0 Orebro 4 IFK Gothenburg 1 IFK Norrkoping 1 Wednesday, May 18 Haecken 3 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 Elfsborg Boras 3 Hammarby 2 Malmo 3 Helsingborg 1 Ostersunds FK 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 IFK Norrkoping 10 7 1 2 24 11 22 ------------------------- 2 Malmo 10 7 0 3 21 10 21 3 Orebro 10 7 0 3 23 16 21 ------------------------- 4 Elfsborg Boras 10 5 0 5 18 12 15 ------------------------- 5 IFK Gothenburg 10 4 3 3 18 16 15 6 AIK Stockholm 9 4 3 2 15 13 15 7 GIF Sundsvall 10 4 3 3 14 14 15 8 OEstersunds FK 10 4 3 3 11 13 15 9 Helsingborg 10 4 3 3 15 19 15 10 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 10 3 4 3 10 12 13 11 Haecken 10 4 0 6 19 16 12 12 Kalmar 10 3 3 4 15 16 12 13 Djurgarden 10 4 0 6 14 15 12 ------------------------- 14 Hammarby 10 2 4 4 18 19 10 ------------------------- 15 Gefle 10 1 2 7 7 26 5 16 Falkenbergs FF 9 1 1 7 8 22 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, May 20 Falkenbergs FF v AIK Stockholm (1700) Saturday, May 21 GIF Sundsvall v Ostersunds FK (1400) Sunday, May 22 Kalmar v Haecken (1300) Orebro v IFK Norrkoping (1300) Djurgarden v Helsingborg (1530) Elfsborg Boras v Jonkopings Sodra IF (1530) Monday, May 23 Gefle v AIK Stockholm (1700) IFK Gothenburg v Hammarby (1700) Malmo v Falkenbergs FF (1700)