April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 11
AIK Stockholm 3 IFK Gothenburg 3
Malmo 1 GIF Sundsvall 2
Orebro 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1
Sunday, April 10
Falkenbergs FF 1 Ostersunds FK 2
Gefle 1 Djurgarden 2
Hammarby 5 Helsingborg 1
Kalmar 3 Elfsborg Boras 2
Saturday, April 9
Haecken 1 IFK Norrkoping 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Djurgarden 3 3 0 0 9 1 9
-------------------------
2 IFK Gothenburg 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
3 IFK Norrkoping 3 2 0 1 7 5 6
-------------------------
4 Orebro 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
-------------------------
5 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
6 AIK Stockholm 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
7 Hammarby 3 1 1 1 7 6 4
8 Gefle 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
9 GIF Sundsvall 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 OEstersunds FK 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Elfsborg Boras 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
12 Malmo 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
13 Haecken 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
-------------------------
14 Kalmar 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
-------------------------
15 Helsingborg 3 0 1 2 3 9 1
16 Falkenbergs FF 3 0 0 3 1 9 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
14: Relegation play-off
15-16: Relegation